Spurs' Patty Mills: Struggles offensively in victory

Mills missed all seven of his three-point attempts, ending the game with just six points on 3-of-12 shooting. He was far more aggressive on the offensive end but was unable to capitalize on the increased volume. He salvaged his line, however, recording six assists and three steals, both high marks for this year's playoffs.