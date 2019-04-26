Spurs' Patty Mills: Struggles offensively in victory
Mills had six points (3-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt), six assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 120-103 victory over Denver.
Mills missed all seven of his three-point attempts, ending the game with just six points on 3-of-12 shooting. He was far more aggressive on the offensive end but was unable to capitalize on the increased volume. He salvaged his line, however, recording six assists and three steals, both high marks for this year's playoffs.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...