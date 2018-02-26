Spurs' Patty Mills: Struggles with shot in Sunday start
Mills managed 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 win over the Cavaliers.
Mills had a pretty difficult time finding the net while drawing another start in place of Danny Green (illness), although the latter did make his return Sunday on the second unit. The nine-year veteran's tally from the field was his fourth consecutive of 37.5 percent or lower in the last five games, although he did extend his streak of multiple three-pointers to three contests. Mills was logging a career-high 24.0 minutes coming into Sunday's contest, but the fact that his shot attempts (7.8) and scoring (9.6) remain right in line with last year's numbers keeps his fantasy value limited to deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.
