Mills mustered nine points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal during Monday's win over Golden State.

The veteran has been struggling from the floor namely from three-point range lately but that trend somewhat came to a halt Monday. Over his last three outings, Mills is shooting just 23.8 percent from deep (5 for his last 21) despite putting up fine offensive totals. Mills has reached at least the eight-point mark in each of his last nine games.