Spurs' Patty Mills: To be held out for rest Sunday vs. Nuggets
Mills will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Nuggets for rest, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The Spurs will be resting Mills, Pau Gasol and Kyle Anderson on Sunday, as coach Gregg Popovich looks to get some of his regular contributors a night off for rest before the regular-season grind arrives. With Mills out Sunday, look for Dejounte Murray to get the bulk of the work at point guard, with guys like Derrick White, Brandon Paul and Bryn Forbes providing reserve help.
