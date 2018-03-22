Play

Spurs' Patty Mills: Trouble finding net in win

Mills registered just seven points (2-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 win over the Wizards.

It was yet another rough shooting night for Mills in what has become somewhat of a disturbing trend during March. The 29-year-old has posted a sub-35.0 percent success rate in seven contests during the month, a slump that's led to six single-digit scoring tallies. Mills has retained a starting spot throughout his struggles, but it remains to be seen if that will endure should he not be able to turn things around in short order.

