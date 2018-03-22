Spurs' Patty Mills: Trouble finding net in win
Mills registered just seven points (2-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 win over the Wizards.
It was yet another rough shooting night for Mills in what has become somewhat of a disturbing trend during March. The 29-year-old has posted a sub-35.0 percent success rate in seven contests during the month, a slump that's led to six single-digit scoring tallies. Mills has retained a starting spot throughout his struggles, but it remains to be seen if that will endure should he not be able to turn things around in short order.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...