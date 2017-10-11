Play

Spurs' Patty Mills: Will play Tuesday vs. Magic

Mills will play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Magic after sitting out the last game to rest, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Mills is good to for Tuesday's game, likely coming off the bench as expected starting point guard Dejounte Murray's backup. Mills should provide the second unit with a solid scorer while Tony Parker is out until the end of November, however his role will likely decrease once Parker returns.

