Spurs' Patty Mills: Will start season in bench role

Mills will come off the bench for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Fellow point guard Dejounte Murray was considered the favorite to open the season with the top unit, so this latest confirmation isn't overly surprising. The two will likely be in a timeshare until Tony Parker (quad) is back, however, which could hurt their overall upside as individual fantasy players.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories