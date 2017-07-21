Spurs' Pau Gasol: Agrees to three-year deal with Spurs
Gasol agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
While the monetary details of the contract haven't been announced at the moment, it seems safe to assume that the three-year deal guarantees more money than the $16.2 million player option that Gasol declined for the upcoming season. While Gasol's best years are certainly behind him, he still posted a solid 12.4 points, 7.8 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across 25.4 minutes per game, making him a fair option in a variety of fantasy formats.
