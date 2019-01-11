Spurs' Pau Gasol: Available after all
Gasol (rest) will play Thursday against the Thunder after previously been listed as unavailable, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Head coach Gregg Popovich stated before the game that Gasol wouldn't play Thursday evening, but the Spurs have since announced that he is in fact available. San Antonio has been careful with Gasol's playing time to this point, but he'll join the first unit for the first time all season vs. Oklahoma City.
