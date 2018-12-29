Spurs' Pau Gasol: Available Friday
Gasol (foot) has been cleared to play Friday against Denver, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The Spurs refused to give a concrete timetable for Gasol's return as he rehabbed from a fractured left foot, but it appears he's healthy once again and could take the court in Denver. Considering he hasn't seen any game action since Nov. 4, San Antonio figures to ease him back into the swing of things by limiting his minutes.
