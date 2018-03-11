Spurs' Pau Gasol: Available vs. Thunder
Gasol (shoulder) will be available for Saturday night's matchup against Oklahoma City, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Gasol has been dealing with an AC sprain in his right shoulder, but will be able to go Saturday. It's unclear if he'll get the start and it it seems likely that the Spurs will attempt to limit his minutes if possible to prevent further injury.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...