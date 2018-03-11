Spurs' Pau Gasol: Available vs. Thunder

Gasol (shoulder) will be available for Saturday night's matchup against Oklahoma City, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Gasol has been dealing with an AC sprain in his right shoulder, but will be able to go Saturday. It's unclear if he'll get the start and it it seems likely that the Spurs will attempt to limit his minutes if possible to prevent further injury.

