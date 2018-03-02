Spurs' Pau Gasol: Back at practice Friday

Gasol (knee) was seen participating in Friday's practice, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gasol was held out of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a bone bruise in his left knee, but his participation in Friday's practice sessions is an encouraging sign for his status for Saturday's outing against the Lakers. Expect another update on Gasol to come following the team's shootaround Saturday morning.

