Spurs' Pau Gasol: Back in starting lineup Saturday

Gasol (knee) is starting Saturday against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

As expected, Gasol is set to return to action after missing the previous game with a bone bruise in his left knee. The big man should return to his normal workload, though it's possible he sees some extra run with LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) sidelined. Gasol is averaging 10.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 block across 24.9 minutes per game this season.