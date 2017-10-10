Spurs' Pau Gasol: Back in the lineup Tuesday
Gasol will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Magic, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gasol was held out of Sunday's exhibition for rest, though he'll make his return to the court Tuesday and should re-enter the starting lineup at his usual center spot. Look for Joffrey Lauvergne to head back to the bench in the corresponding move after filling in during Gasol's absence.
