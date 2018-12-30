Spurs' Pau Gasol: Back-to-back DNPs
Gasol (foot) was available for both ends of the Spurs' back-to-back set Friday in Denver and Saturday in Los Angeles against the Clippers, but didn't see the floor in either contest.
Gasol missed 26 consecutive games with a fractured left foot but looks to be reasonably healthy after gaining clearance to play earlier this week. However, it doesn't look like Gasol has a rotation spot in San Antonio, at least for the time being. After an early-season slide, the Spurs have been rolling over the last couple weeks and may not be willing to deviate from using LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl as their top two centers. Unless the Spurs elect to shift Aldridge over to power forward more regularly or Poeltl loses his rotation spot, it may be difficult for Gasol to pick up consistent minutes off the bench.
