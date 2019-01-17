Spurs' Pau Gasol: Back to bench Wednesday

Gasol will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Rudy Gay (wrist) active after a five-game absence, the Spurs will go back to their smaller starting lineup, which means Gasol will head back to the bench. Gasol should still play his regular limited dose of minutes Wednesday.

