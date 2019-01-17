Spurs' Pau Gasol: Back to bench Wednesday
Gasol will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With Rudy Gay (wrist) active after a five-game absence, the Spurs will go back to their smaller starting lineup, which means Gasol will head back to the bench. Gasol should still play his regular limited dose of minutes Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...