Spurs' Pau Gasol: Blocks five shots in loss
Gasol registered 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks across 30 minutes in Sunday's 97-94 loss to Indiana.
Gasol put up a nice line on Sunday, but could not stop the Spurs from suffering their second consecutive loss. He has had a quietly solid start to the season, with averages of 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game. These numbers will not win anyone a league, but will help you if you are in need of big-man stats with little risk.
