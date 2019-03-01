Spurs' Pau Gasol: Bought out by Spurs

Gasol and the Spurs have agreed to a contract buyout, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As a result of being let go prior to the playoff eligibility waiver deadline, Gasol is free to join another team for a playoff run. The two-time NBA Champion and four-time All-NBA selection has seen his workload reduced greatly in what is his age 38 campaign. Seeing 12.2 minutes per game across 27 appearances, Gasol has averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and going 5-of-10 from distance. It seems unlikely he'll see a huge boost in minutes wherever he lands, so his fantasy value probably won't increase significantly. In San Antonio, Jakob Poeltl should slide into an amplified role.