Spurs' Pau Gasol: Bounces back from scoreless opener

Gasol managed seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason win over the Kings.

Gasol's odd stat line from last Monday's preseason opener included a scoreless effort over a whopping 41 minutes. The veteran big man was considerably more involved Friday and turned in a solid effort on the boards in particular. Gasol's first Spurs season could be termed a disappointment, as he saw the majority of his numbers experience notable drops. However, his shooting was an exception, as he was able to generate his best field-goal percentage (50.2) since the 2011-12 campaign and post a career-high 50.2 percent from three-point range as well. He'll reclaim the starting center role once again in 2017-18, although to what extent his minutes might be managed remains to be seen.