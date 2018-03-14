Spurs' Pau Gasol: Coming off bench Tuesday

Gasol will shift to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Magic, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs are opting to go with a very small lineup Tuesday that features Danny Green, Kyle Anderson and LaMarcus Aldridge in the frontcourt. That pushes Gasol to the bench, though likely won't mean much of a decrease in his workload considering he logged just 14 and 25 minutes, respectively, over his last two games. It's unclear if this is just a one-game experiment or if Gasol will come off the bench for the forseeable future.