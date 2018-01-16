Spurs' Pau Gasol: Dealing with hand injury

Gasol is dealing with a right hand injury, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports. "I can't really bend it much," Gasol said after Monday's game. "It's been building up. I jammed it and it's been a little swollen. I decided to play."

Despite the Spurs keeping him off the injury report for Monday's game against Hawks, Gasol indicated that he was actually a game-time decision due to a lingering hand injury that's been giving him some discomfort of late. However, he ended up playing just 21 minutes, posting six points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Considering it's to his shooting hand, it is a bit concerning and coach Gregg Popovich is known for being overly cautious with his veterans, so there's certainly a chance Gasol misses a game or two moving forward. For now, consider Gasol questionable heading into Wednesday's game against the Nets.