Spurs' Pau Gasol: Delivers double-double off bench

Gasol delivered 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Bucks.

Gasol played just half the game while operating as a reserve yet again, but he led all players in rebounding and was the only Spur beside LaMarcus Aldridge with more than 13 points on the day. The veteran hadn't achieved a double-double since the first game of the month, and he seems unlikely to do so on a consistent basis, given his overriding usage level and the presence of Aldridge in the frontcourt.