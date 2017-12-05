Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-double in Monday's win

Gasol scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 96-93 win over the Pistons.

The veteran center was able to battle Andre Drummond to a draw in the box score en route to just his third double-double of the season. Gasol has remained healthy so far this year, taking advantage of the NBA's more relaxed schedule, but expect coach Gregg Popovich to continue keeping a very close eye on the 37-year-old's workload moving forward.