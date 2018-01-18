Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-double in Wednesday's win

Gasol scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 100-95 win over the Nets.

It's his ninth double-double of the season, but Gasol's first since he reeled off four straight -- and six straight games with double-digit boards -- at the end of December. A lingering wrist issue has cut into the veteran's minutes and production, but Wednesday's performance is a sign that he seems to be feeling healthy again.