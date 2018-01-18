Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-double in Wednesday's win
Gasol scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 100-95 win over the Nets.
It's his ninth double-double of the season, but Gasol's first since he reeled off four straight -- and six straight games with double-digit boards -- at the end of December. A lingering wrist issue has cut into the veteran's minutes and production, but Wednesday's performance is a sign that he seems to be feeling healthy again.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...