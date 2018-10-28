Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-doubles in 17 minutes
Gasol totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), and 12 rebounds in 17 minutes during Saturday's 120-116 victory over the Lakers.
Gasol came off the bench and recorded a double-double in just 17 minutes of action. This was a nice line from the veteran big man but is likely something that will not occur with too much regularity. His value is capped to merely a nice source of rebounding with some points on blocks on those nights he feels like it. Deep league owners can certainly take a look but know that he offers very little upside.
