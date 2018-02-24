Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-doubles in loss

Gasol had 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-199 loss to the Nuggets.

Gasol started at center next to LaMarcus Aldridge, finishing with a double-double in the narrow loss. Gasol continues to be a nice source of rebounds and blocks with occasional scoring outbursts. He is not the player he once was but is a low-end big man worthy of a roster spot in most leagues.