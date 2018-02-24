Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-doubles in loss
Gasol had 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-199 loss to the Nuggets.
Gasol started at center next to LaMarcus Aldridge, finishing with a double-double in the narrow loss. Gasol continues to be a nice source of rebounds and blocks with occasional scoring outbursts. He is not the player he once was but is a low-end big man worthy of a roster spot in most leagues.
More News
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Entering starting five Friday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Sees downturn in Tuesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores 15 points in 33 minutes•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Seven points in 11 bench minutes Saturday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Grabs 11 boards off bench Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Not in starting lineup Saturday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...