Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-doubles in return to starting five

Gasol finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Gasol was back with the first unit Wednesday and parlayed the opportunity into his first double-double since March 25. The 17-year veteran has been shuttled back and forth between the bench and starting five this season, making it a bit difficult to get a good read on his game-to-game production. Nevertheless, as he demonstrated against the Lakers, Gasol remains highly capable of providing both solid scoring and rebounding numbers when he sees sufficient minutes.

