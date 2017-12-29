Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-doubles in Thursday's win

Gasol managed 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 win over the Knicks.

Gasol was highly efficient with his relatively modest time on the floor, posting his fourth straight double-double in the process. The 37-year-old has been much more of an offensive factor since late November, as he's posted 10 double-digit scoring efforts in his last 14 games, with double-doubles in six of those contests. As long as Kawhi Leonard remains limited in playing time and continues to be rested altogether in certain games, Gasol's usage should remain elevated and have a corresponding effect on his fantasy value.