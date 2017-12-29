Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-doubles in Thursday's win
Gasol managed 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 win over the Knicks.
Gasol was highly efficient with his relatively modest time on the floor, posting his fourth straight double-double in the process. The 37-year-old has been much more of an offensive factor since late November, as he's posted 10 double-digit scoring efforts in his last 14 games, with double-doubles in six of those contests. As long as Kawhi Leonard remains limited in playing time and continues to be rested altogether in certain games, Gasol's usage should remain elevated and have a corresponding effect on his fantasy value.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...