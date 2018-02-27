Spurs' Pau Gasol: Doubtful for Wednesday with knee bruise

Gasol is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans as the result of a left knee bone bruise.

This is the first news of Gasol dealing with an injury, so it may have occurred during Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. More information on his availability should arrive following the team's Wednesday morning shootaround, though it's unlikely he'll be able to play through the ailment. Assuming he misses the contest, Joffrey Lauvergne and Davis Bertans are two strong candidates to see an uptick in workload.