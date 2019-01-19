Spurs' Pau Gasol: Draws spot start Friday

Gasol will draw a spot start on Friday against the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

With DeMar DeRozan a late scratch, Gasol will be inserted into the starting five alongside LaMarcus Aldridge. In three starts this season, Gasol has averaged 1.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block in 13.7 minutes.