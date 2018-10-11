Spurs' Pau Gasol: Drops 10 dimes in Wednesday's loss
Gasol registered 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 loss to the Hawks.
Gasol drew the start in place of Jakob Poeltl and picked up the offensive slack in the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge (rest). With Dejounte Murray (knee) out for the season, the Spurs could elect to lean on and play through Gasol a bit more than they had planned. Nevertheless, Gasol is 38 years old, and he played a career-low 23.5 minutes per game last season.
