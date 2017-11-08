Spurs' Pau Gasol: Efficient in Tuesday's win

Gasol registered 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, and six assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 win over the Clippers.

Gasol continues to be a consistent and well-rounded contributor, and he was extremely efficient while matching his career high in made threes. With Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) still likely at least a few weeks away from returning to the lineup, Gasol figures to keep producing at a high level. His ability to shoot the three is helping him remain relevant as he ages, and after making a career-best 56 treys (on 53.8 percent) last year, the 37-year-old Spaniard has already made eight-of-20 three-point attempts (40 percent) through 11 games in 2017-18.