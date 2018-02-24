Spurs' Pau Gasol: Entering starting five Friday

Gasol will start at center for Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich noted earlier in the day that he would be switching up his starting five, though didn't give any indication of what they might be. We know now that Gasol and Aldridge will be in the frontcourt. Gasol has started 53 of the 56 games he's appeared in, averaging 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in those starts.