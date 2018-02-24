Spurs' Pau Gasol: Entering starting five Friday
Gasol will start at center for Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich noted earlier in the day that he would be switching up his starting five, though didn't give any indication of what they might be. We know now that Gasol and Aldridge will be in the frontcourt. Gasol has started 53 of the 56 games he's appeared in, averaging 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in those starts.
More News
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Sees downturn in Tuesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores 15 points in 33 minutes•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Seven points in 11 bench minutes Saturday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Grabs 11 boards off bench Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Not in starting lineup Saturday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Fails to impress in loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...