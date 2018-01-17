Spurs' Pau Gasol: Expected to play Wednesday

Gasol (wrist) is "expected" to play during Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

While this isn't an official confirmation of Gasol's availability, he should be considered probable for the contest. Last time he faced off against Brooklyn, he posted 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and one block.

