Spurs' Pau Gasol: Expected to play Wednesday
Gasol (wrist) is "expected" to play during Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
While this isn't an official confirmation of Gasol's availability, he should be considered probable for the contest. Last time he faced off against Brooklyn, he posted 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and one block.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.