Spurs' Pau Gasol: Fails to impress in loss

Gasol tallied just six points, going 6-of-6 from the free-throw line while adding seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 102-91 loss to Houston.

Gasol has scored in double-figures in seven consecutive games prior to this one and was basically the victim of a bad matchup. The defensive stats were nice and owners should not panic because of this one performance. He gets a night off before traveling to Utah for a tough matchup with Rudy Gobert and the Jazz.