Spurs' Pau Gasol: Fails to impress in loss
Gasol tallied just six points, going 6-of-6 from the free-throw line while adding seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 102-91 loss to Houston.
Gasol has scored in double-figures in seven consecutive games prior to this one and was basically the victim of a bad matchup. The defensive stats were nice and owners should not panic because of this one performance. He gets a night off before traveling to Utah for a tough matchup with Rudy Gobert and the Jazz.
More News
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores 18 in win over Denver•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Records 11th double-double of season on Sunday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: One assist shy of triple-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will start Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Not on injury report Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Out Tuesday vs. Cavs•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...