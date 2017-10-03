Spurs' Pau Gasol: Fails to score in 41 minutes Monday
Gasol finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason loss to the Kings.
It was a strange decision by coach Gregg Popovich to deploy Gasol for 41 minutes during the team's first preseason game. That said, Gasol failed to score and produced very little across the board. Both his workload and production Monday are both seemingly anomalies, and probably shouldn't be looked into much.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...