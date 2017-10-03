Spurs' Pau Gasol: Fails to score in 41 minutes Monday

Gasol finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason loss to the Kings.

It was a strange decision by coach Gregg Popovich to deploy Gasol for 41 minutes during the team's first preseason game. That said, Gasol failed to score and produced very little across the board. Both his workload and production Monday are both seemingly anomalies, and probably shouldn't be looked into much.