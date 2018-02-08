Spurs' Pau Gasol: Grabs 11 boards off bench Wednesday
Gasol scored five points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-81 win over the Suns.
Coach Gregg Popovich elected to give Davis Bertans another start Wednesday against a Suns team missing Tyson Chandler (neck), and while Gasol's offense hasn't come with him to the bench -- he's shooting just 33.3 percent (6-for-18) from the floor over the last three games -- he has ripped down double-digit boards in back-to-back games as part of the second unit. This is likely just a way of keeping the veteran big man fresher for the stretch run and playoffs, but Gasol's fantasy value does take a hit as long as he remains in this role.
More News
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Not in starting lineup Saturday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Fails to impress in loss•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores 18 in win over Denver•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Records 11th double-double of season on Sunday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: One assist shy of triple-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will start Wednesday•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...