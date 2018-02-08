Spurs' Pau Gasol: Grabs 11 boards off bench Wednesday

Gasol scored five points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-81 win over the Suns.

Coach Gregg Popovich elected to give Davis Bertans another start Wednesday against a Suns team missing Tyson Chandler (neck), and while Gasol's offense hasn't come with him to the bench -- he's shooting just 33.3 percent (6-for-18) from the floor over the last three games -- he has ripped down double-digit boards in back-to-back games as part of the second unit. This is likely just a way of keeping the veteran big man fresher for the stretch run and playoffs, but Gasol's fantasy value does take a hit as long as he remains in this role.