Spurs' Pau Gasol: Grabs eight boards in win

Gasol recorded 14 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots across 30 minutes in Friday's 104-101 win over the Thunder.

Gasol season has been a series of up-and-down games, but averaging out the games shows a slow rise in all major statistical categories. His usage of only 25 minutes per game could use some improvement, but Gasol has double-double potential in every game and is worth consideration as a second center on most seasonal rosters.