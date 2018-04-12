Spurs' Pau Gasol: Grabs seven boards in Wednesday's loss

Gasol registered six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and four assists in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Gasol moved to a reserve role with Kyle Anderson taking his place in the starting five, as the Pelicans run a small-ball power forward in Nikola Mirotic alongside Anthony Davis. Given that a first round playoff matchup with the Warriors is looming, it's possible Gasol will have a hard time staying on the floor for long stretches.