Spurs' Pau Gasol: Injures shoulder

Gasol is dealing with a shoulder injury and his status for Thursday's game against the Warriors remains in question, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

It seems that Gasol picked up the injury at some point during Monday's 24-minute outing against the Grizzlies, although the extent of the injury remains unclear. If he's unable to play at Oracle, Joffrey Lauvergne and Davis Bertans will be in line for additional playing time.