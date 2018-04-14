Spurs' Pau Gasol: Limited in losing effort Saturday

Gasol put up just six points on 3-of-5 shooting, adding four assists and two rebounds across 19 minutes in Saturday's 113-92 loss to Golden State.

Gasol saw just 19 minutes of playing time Saturday, setting the trend in what could be a difficult matchup for him moving forward. The Warriors play small a lot, rendering Gasol basically a non-factor in most circumstances. He has not had a good season and his decline has been more evident than possibly any other player.