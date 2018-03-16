Spurs' Pau Gasol: Logs only 10 minutes in shift to bench

Gasol produced eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and a blocked shot in 10 minutes during Thursday's 98-93 win over the Pelicans.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has frequently been the bane of fantasy players' existence with his random lineup changes and rest days, and tonight Gasol was the victim. Popovich elected to go with a smaller lineup and sat Gasol for the majority of the game, a strategy that miraculously worked in a game they desperately needed to win. Owner of Gasol should not be overly concerned unless Pop rides this method for another game.