Spurs' Pau Gasol: Makes first appearance since Nov. 4

Gasol grabbed five rebounds and contributed no other statistics while playing five minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 120-111 win over the Celtics.

Though he had been cleared to play in both of the Spurs' past two games after an extended absence due to a stress fracture in his right foot, Gasol made his first appearance since Nov. 4 and received a rousing ovation from the San Antonio crowd. While he did a nice job on the glass during his time on the court, Gasol may not be included in the rotation in future contests if Rudy Gay's left wrist injury proves to be a short-term concern. With Gay sitting out Monday, Jakob Poeltl moved into the starting five at center while LaMarcus Aldridge shifted over to power forward, which opened up a temporary rotation spot for Gasol.