Spurs' Pau Gasol: Makes first appearance since Nov. 4
Gasol grabbed five rebounds and contributed no other statistics while playing five minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 120-111 win over the Celtics.
Though he had been cleared to play in both of the Spurs' past two games after an extended absence due to a stress fracture in his right foot, Gasol made his first appearance since Nov. 4 and received a rousing ovation from the San Antonio crowd. While he did a nice job on the glass during his time on the court, Gasol may not be included in the rotation in future contests if Rudy Gay's left wrist injury proves to be a short-term concern. With Gay sitting out Monday, Jakob Poeltl moved into the starting five at center while LaMarcus Aldridge shifted over to power forward, which opened up a temporary rotation spot for Gasol.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...