Spurs' Pau Gasol: Moving to bench

Gasol will move to the bench for Monday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

The Spurs will go with a small-ball look to start Monday, inserting Danny Green as the nominal small forward, with Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray in the backcourt. Kyle Anderson will shift up to power forward, while LaMarcus Aldridge's slots in at center.

