Spurs' Pau Gasol: No structural damage in knee

Gasol (knee) underwent an MRI on left knee Wednesday and it showed no structural damage, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This is a positive for Gasol, who sat out Wednesday's game against the Pelicans with a left knee bruise. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers, with more information on his injury coming in the next few days.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories