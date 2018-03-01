Spurs' Pau Gasol: No structural damage in knee
Gasol (knee) underwent an MRI on left knee Wednesday and it showed no structural damage, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
This is a positive for Gasol, who sat out Wednesday's game against the Pelicans with a left knee bruise. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers, with more information on his injury coming in the next few days.
