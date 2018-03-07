Play

Spurs' Pau Gasol: Not at Wednesday's practice

Gasol (shoulder) was not at Wednesday's practice and his status for Thursday's game against the Warriors remains up in the air, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gasol injured his shoulder during a collision in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, which is apparently still giving him significant pain. If he's unable to give it a go Thursday, look for Joffrey Lauverge and Davis Bertans to see expanded roles.

