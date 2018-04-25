Spurs' Pau Gasol: Not considering retirement

Gasol said Tuesday after the Spurs' season-ending loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series that he isn't considering retirement and plans to honor the final two years of his contract with San Antonio, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The 37-year-old Gasol went as far to say that he hopes to play at least three or four more years, though it's unclear if he'll perform at a high enough level to command interest from NBA teams at that point. The Spurs should at least have room for Gasol in their rotation in 2018-19 after the veteran center enjoyed a solid season while frequently jostling between the starting five and the bench. Even so, Gasol's averages of 10.1 points and 23.5 minutes per game were the lowest marks of his career, while his 45.8 percent shooting from the field was also the poorest showing of his 17 NBA seasons. Don't expect Gasol's role to grow during the upcoming campaign even if he enjoys solid health again.