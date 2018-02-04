Play

Spurs' Pau Gasol: Not in starting lineup Saturday

Gasol is not in the Spurs' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there has been no word of any injury and Gasol has started every game he's appeared in this season. Davis Bertans will start in his place, though assuming Gasol is still available to play, he should see his regular share of minutes.

