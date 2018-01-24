Spurs' Pau Gasol: Not on injury report Wednesday

Gasol (wrist) is not listed on the Spurs' injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against Memphis, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Gasol was held out of Tuesday's win over the Cavs due to a lingering wrist issue, but it's possible the Spurs were simply exercising caution on the first night of a back-to-back set. Expect Gasol to return to the starting five at center, and he could be set for a slight increase in minutes with LaMarcus Aldridge resting.