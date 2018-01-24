Spurs' Pau Gasol: Not on injury report Wednesday
Gasol (wrist) is not listed on the Spurs' injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against Memphis, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Gasol was held out of Tuesday's win over the Cavs due to a lingering wrist issue, but it's possible the Spurs were simply exercising caution on the first night of a back-to-back set. Expect Gasol to return to the starting five at center, and he could be set for a slight increase in minutes with LaMarcus Aldridge resting.
More News
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.