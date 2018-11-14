Spurs' Pau Gasol: Officially out Wednesday
Gasol (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Gasol didn't travel with the Spurs on their three-game road trip, so he'll presumably remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Clippers in Los Angeles as well before potentially taking the court Sunday at home versus the Warriors. While Gasol sat out Monday's 104-99 loss in Sacramento, Jakob Poeltl re-entered the rotation as the main backup to starting center LaMarcus Aldridge.
More News
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...