Spurs' Pau Gasol: Officially out Wednesday

Gasol (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Gasol didn't travel with the Spurs on their three-game road trip, so he'll presumably remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Clippers in Los Angeles as well before potentially taking the court Sunday at home versus the Warriors. While Gasol sat out Monday's 104-99 loss in Sacramento, Jakob Poeltl re-entered the rotation as the main backup to starting center LaMarcus Aldridge.